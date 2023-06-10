FIFA President Gianni Infantino. FIFA/Handout

The upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia is on track to be the most-attended standalone women's sporting event in history.

This, as FIFA announced on Friday that over one million tickets have already been sold for next month's tournament.

"Delighted to share with the world that FIFA has passed one million tickets sold for this year's FIFA Women's World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

A total of 1,032,884 tickets have now been sold for the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup, surpassing the total sales for France 2019.

"This means that with over one month to go before kick-off, we have surpassed the numbers sold for France 2019, thus meaning that Australia & New Zealand 2023 is on track to become the most attended FIFA Women's World Cup in history. The future is women - and thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women's World Cup ever," Infantino said.

"The momentum is building in the host countries and across the globe, and I look forward to seeing you there to witness the stars of women's football shine on the world stage."

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will kick off at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20, with co-hosts New Zealand up against 1995 winners Norway.

Later the same day, Australia will take on the Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia, the tournament's largest venue, in Sydney.

Over 100,000 fans are expected to attend the opening matches of the tournament.

Tickets for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 are still available via FIFA.com/tickets.

The Philippine women's national football team will be competing in the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time ever. They are in Group A together with New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland.