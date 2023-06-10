NBA: Nuggets shut down Heat for 3-1 Finals lead

The Denver Nuggets took a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals after powering past the Miami Heat, 108-95, in Game 4 on Saturday at the Kaseya Center (Sunday in Manila).
Aaron Gordon torched the Heat for 27 points on a highly-efficient 11-of-15 shooting clip, including three three-pointers. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic put up 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Jamal Murray notched 12 assists to go with his 15 points.
Denver now has a chance to win their first ever NBA title when the best-of-seven series shifts back to their home court for Game 5.