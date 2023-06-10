MSC 2023: ECHO sweeps Team EVO of Laos to open campaign

MANILA - ECHO on Saturday marked their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) debut with a clean 2-0 win over Laos' Team EVO at the AEON Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

In both games, ECHO showed its prowess of new and old heroes against the Laos team.

Echo gave Team EVO a baptism of fire in an international tournament, only allowing 2 kills to their 15 markers.

Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera had a clean Game 1 with 4 kills and 7 assists on his signature Chou.

Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales sparked ECHO's win in Game 2, as the reigning world champs bucked a slow start, behind 12 kills, a death and two assists.

Kairi, Yeb mark MSC debut with win

Meanwhile, Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and head coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda marked their MSC debut with a win after sweeping host team Burn x Team Flash.

Muhammad "Butsss" Sanubari's heroics, letting out a "Maniac" leading to a wipeout, salvaged Onic's Game 1 against Burn x Flash, before the rest of Onic rode the momentum in Game 2 to complete the sweep.

"It's very important for our momentum and for our confidence so we can continue our good gameplay until playoffs," Kairi said.