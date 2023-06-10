Jeremy Miado. ONE Championship/Handout.

MANILA -- Jeremy Miado's hopes of setting up a title clash with ONE strawweight champion Jared Brooks was vanquished on Saturday, after he lost against Mansur Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 11.

Miado absorbed a first-round submission against the unbeaten

Russian grappler during their clash at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Malachiev applied constant pressure against the Filipino, preventing Miado from setting up his strikes.

The Russian found an opening for a takedown and forced the fight to the ground, much to Miado's frustration.

Malachiev eventually worked his way to execute a D’arce choke, forcing the Filipino to tap out 29 seconds left before the end of Round 1.

This snapped Miado's win streak to four, dropping his record to 12-5.

Malachiev, meanwhile, climbed to 11-0.