The Miami Heat led by Head Coach Erik Spoelstra returned to the practice court after suffering defeat in Game 3 of the NBA finals against the Denver Nuggets.

Spoelstra said that despite the 2-1 deficit, the Heat's competitive spirit remains strong.

"I liked our aggressive attacking mentality," he said. "There are things that we feel like we have to do better. This is great competition. One of the biggest strengths we have is our competitive spirit."

One big question mark for the Heat is the 2022 6th Man of the Year Tyler Herro, who has been injured for most of the playoffs run.

Herro has been participating in practices throughout the finals.

"This is just part of the process," Spoelstra added. "You have to go through stages. He (Herro) has not been cleared for a game."

Now with a home court advantage, the Nuggets are focusing on the series one game at a time.

Head Coach Michael Malone also said they are looking to correct some of their mistakes from Game 3.

"We're addressing all the areas where we have to be better," he shared. "Too many turnovers, too many offensive rebounds. It was nothing to celebrate, the great nights that Nikola and Jamal had.

He added: "More importantly, it's about how we can find a way to come out tomorrow (Friday) night and get another one here in Miami heading home to Denver for Game 5."

Jamal Murray, meanwhile, said they don't plan on losing a game.

"We just go into every game trying to win," he said. "Whether we're home or away, we're trying to win. Just kind of react off that."

Game 4 will tip off on Friday night in Miami, and will return to Denver on Monday for Game 5.