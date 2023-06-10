Golf: Singson holds off rivals for Valley Golf crown

Filipina golfer Mafy Singson. Pilipinas Golf/Handout.

MANILA -- Mafy Singson closed out with a steady 71 to hold off her rivals and secure the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge crown on Friday in Antipolo.

Singson couldn't match her 69 that gave her the lead over Daniella Uy and Korean amateur Min Yeong Kim, but it was still enough for the amateur to take her second Ladies Philippine Golf Tour trophy with a 54-hole total of 219.

While Singson took the title, it was Uy who claimed the top purse of P90,000. Sarah Ababa pocketed P64,500 as the second-best pro in the sixth leg of this year’s circuit sponsored by ICTSI.

"Since I was leading most of the way, I just played it steady and told myself, 'if it's for me, it's for me,'" said Singson.

She needed to recover from a first round 79 at the Valley South course last Tuesday, making a remarkable turnaround with a 69 in the second round to take control. Singson mastered the par-5 No. 7 and birdied it for the third straight day to firm up her lead and chipped in for another birdie on No. 16 but came up short of the closing par-3 hole for her lone bogey.

Despite claiming her second pro win, Singson still remains uncommitted as to her pro bid, saying: "Maybe next year but unsure yet."