Golf: Jaraula romps to 5-stroke win in Valley Golf

Filipino golfer Reymon Jaraula. Pilipinas Golf/Handout.

MANILA -- Reymon Jaraula repelled all pursuers for a five-stroke victory over Lloyd Go and Clyde Mondilla in the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge in Antipolo on Friday.

Jaraula converted a decisive birdie-eagle feat from No. 10 then lived through a wobbly finish to pound out a 71 in the final round.

Mondilla settled for second after matching Jaraula's exploits on Nos. 10 and 11, though he failed to grain ground in the ensuing holes. His drive to end a long title drought was eventually hampered by a missed birdie putt from four feet on par-4 No. 9 of Valley South.

Averting a possible 2-shot swing, Jaraula kept his overnight two-stroke lead intact over Alido while holding off the charges of Korean Chon Koo Kang, Japanese Ueda Atsushi, Jhonnel Ababa, Go and Mondilla in a round that started in a shaft of sunlight, played through dark skies midway through before ending in sweltering conditions at mid-noon.

The Del Monte ace then pulled away by 5 with that big backside blast that not even his miscues on Nos. 16 and 18 could derail his claim to a second Philippine Golf Tour crown.

"There was pressure from the start – I had a couple of mishits and bogeyed the first two holes. But I told myself to just relax and try to rebound at the back nine," said Jaraula in Filipino.

"But I regained my confidence after saving par on No. 9 then made a birdie-eagle start at the back," added Jaraula, whose 10-under 278 total netted him P360,000, four years after hitting paydirt with a playoff victory over Tony Lascuña at Pueblo de Oro.

Go rallied with a 69 to tie Mondilla, who scrambled for a 72, at second at 283 and received P186,000 each while Aidric Chan took the low amateur honors with a day-best 66 as he fashioned out a strong joint fourth place finish with recent Villamor Philippine Masters winner Ababa, who also closed out with 72, at 284.

Jaraula later said he will try to get better and stronger as the Tour heads to Forest Hills, also in Antipolo, in two weeks time, saying: "I'll take some rest then get back to work and hope to get better. Sana manalo pa uli."

