Maverick Ahanmisi has yet to find a new team after failing to reach an agreement with Converge. PBA Media/File.

MANILA -- Free agent Maverick Ahanmisi has yet to find a new home.

The 32-year-old combo guard, however, now has all the cards on his hands on where he would be taking his talents to.

The former Alaska Ace's one-year contract with Converge recently expired after reportedly failing to reach an agreement with the Aldin Ayo-led squad.

And his former mentor, Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao, did not close the possibility of the Fil-Nigerian guard’s return to the squad - but only if he really wants to.

"Kung siya lalapit, possible. Kasi tao ko rin naman iyon, wala kaming masamang pinagsamahan noon. Nag-champion pa nga kami noon,” the fiery mentor said addressing the rumors of Ahanmisi’s return to ROS, per the league website.

“But otherwise, we will just stick to ourselves.”

The former third overall pick of the 2015 Rookie Draft put up 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest in the 2023 Governors’ Cup and can be an instant help for the ElastoPainters. But the multiple-time PBA champion coach added that he is confident with his current guards as they look to rebuild into one of the league’s top teams.

"Wala kami doon, mga speculations lang iyon. We have young guards we feel we can develop. We will be patient with them, kaya hindi kami nakikigulo doon," said Guiao.

Rey Nambatac, Gian Mamuyac, Andrei Caracut, and Anton Asistio currently shape the backcourt core of ROS which is on an undefeated, three-game win streak in the PBA on Tour.