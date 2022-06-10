UAAP: Why first win is bittersweet for UE head coach

The UE Lady Warriors snapped a 17-match losing streak when they defeated FEU in their final elimination round game of UAAP Season 84. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Though thrilled to have finally gotten a victory in UAAP Season 84, the coach of the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors admits that there are some regrets on their part.

The Lady Warriors ended a 17-match losing streak on Thursday, taking down Far Eastern University (FEU), 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, to win their final game of UAAP Season 84. Ja Lana and Dara Nieva were unstoppable, scoring 21 points each for the Lady Warriors.

"Masaya, na may kaunting panghihinayang," UE coach Jumbo Dimaculangan said after finally grabbing their first win. "But very happy, kasi at least we ended the season on a high note. At least, nakuha talaga 'yang elusive win na 'yan."

The rookie coach feels, however, that they could have done so much better in the season. The Lady Warriors were swept in 11 of their 13 losses, but they battled FEU in a five-setter in the first round and stole a set from Ateneo de Manila University when they played in May.

"Medyo nanghihinayang because there are games na could have gone our way. Kaya lang, along the way nga, may mga nangyari na challenges," said Dimaculangan.

"Nanghihinayang kasi parang it might be too late na na-realize pala na pwede naman palang sumabay 'yung players, kahit mga bago," he added.

The Lady Warriors were bitten by the injury bug early in their campaign, as top spiker Apple Lingay sustained a knee injury in just their third match of the season against the Lady Tamaraws. She would not play again for UE in the tournament.

Combined with the relative inexperience of the rest of their players, it was not entirely surprising that the Lady Warriors struggled in Season 84. Still, Dimaculangan believes that they could have been a lot more competitive with just a bit more preparation for their campaign.

"Kinakapos lang," he said. "Basing it on the scores, may mga dikit kasi na sets, laban, na 'yun nga eh, sa dulo, doon kami kinakapos."

"So based on my assessment, siguro longer preparation for the team, and then 'yun nga, medyo nakulangan din kasi kami ng tao due to injury. So siguro, so far ano, may panghihinayang for the entire season," he added.

Their win against the Lady Tamaraws was a good consolation prize for the Lady Warriors, nonetheless, and one that they believe they can build on.

"Masaya. It's my first win sa UAAP din, as a coach, sa college. So, [we're] happy," Dimaculangan said.

"Parang mas [andoon] 'yung passion, and medyo gigil na parang, sige, training ulit tayo bukas to prepare for the next season," he added.