Thailand has upped the tempo in preparations for Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) by crossing gym work with a two-hour training session at the PhilSports Arena since its arrival Tuesday afternoon.

Part of the Thais’ buildup is an exhibition game against the Philippine national team in a duel dubbed as the Philippine National Volleyball Federation International Challenge.

The game is set at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The many-time Southeast Asian Games winners need adjustments to fill in for middle blocker Thatdao Nuekjang, who suffered an injury during their Week 1 match against Belgium in Ankara, Turkey.

The Thais will play Canada on Tuesday to open VNL Week 2 hostilities at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Japan, unbeaten in four matches in the opening week in Shreveport and Bossier City in the US, faces Poland on Tuesday.

The Japanese will play the Filipinas in the other exhibition set at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the San Juan arena.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist United States, China, Bulgaria and Belgium are also competing in the event.