Team Lakay founder Mark Sangiao admitted being somewhat delighted by the call-outs his athletes received following ONE 158.

Following their respective victories in ONE 158, Fabricio Andrade said he wouldn’t mind facing Stephen Loman, while Reece McLaren explicitly called out Danny Kingad. Gurdarshan Mangat, for his part, went after former ONE flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio.

“We have been summoned on many occasions before but three call-outs in a single event is definitely something. We are being sought after and I want to think that it’s because our Team Lakay athletes are par excellence and are worthy to be faced by the same elite athletes inside the ring,” Sangiao said.

Mangat, who tallied an impressive three-round unanimous decision victory over dangerous Thai striker Yodkaikaew Fairtex, called for a fight with Eustaquio, and said he would love for it to take place in the Philippines or at home in India.

McLaren was second to issue a challenge, after he submitted China’s Xie Wei in the first round at ONE 158. “Lightning” wants a rematch with Kingad, whom he lost to via split decision in 2019.

But while Mangat and McLaren were intense in their call-outs, neither could match the ferocity displayed by Andrade when he aimed his sights at Loman.

The rising Brazilian star knocked out highly ranked South Korean fighter Kwon Won Il in just over a minute to continue his ascent of the bantamweight ladder.

Andrade is focused on a shot at ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker next, but should he capture the belt, which he believes is only a matter of time, “Wonder Boy” said he will give Loman the first crack at the golden strap.

Sangiao said the team is excited that the top names in the promotion are calling them out and he would gladly send his wards to do battle inside the Circle.

“It’s really exciting, and all we could say was ‘wow!’ We have this basic but strong word in our dialect that we always say when we are boldly game and are ready for war. ‘Banat!” Sangiao said.