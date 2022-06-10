San Miguel Beer overcame a sluggish start and outgunned NLEX, 100-92, for its second straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at Ynares Center-Antipolo.

The Beermen trailed the Road Warriors, 25-33, in the first quarter, but managed to solve NLEX's defense the rest of the way.

CJ Perez scored 19 points on 8-of-17 field goal shooting for San Miguel Beer to go with his 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Marcio Lassiter added 18 markers and set a career milestone by making his 1,000th career three-pointer.

Vic Manuel and Chris Ross scored 14 and 13, respectively.

San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria said they made crucial adjustments on defense and this led to their second straight victory.

Among those adjustments is deploying both of his bigmen June Mar Fajardo and Mo Tautuaa in the fourth quarter.

"It happened in that rotation I was forced to use these two guys (Tautuaa, Fajardo). We took advantage of that because we can not run anymore and it's a half-court set-up. We took advantage of the size of these two guys," he said.

Don Trollano led NLEX with 21 points.

San Miguel now holds the solo lead with a 2-0 record.

The scores:

SAN MIGUEL 100 – Perez 19, Lassiter 18, Manuel 14, Ross 13, Cruz 10, Fajardo 9, Tautuaa 7, Brondial 6, Enciso 3, Pessumal 1, Herndon 0

NLEX 92 – Trollano 21, Oftana 16, Chua 12, Alas 10, Quinahan 10, Semerad 6, Rosales 5, Varilla 5, Fonacier 3, Soyud 2, Ighalo 2, Miranda 0

Quarters: 25-33, 50-53, 78-73, 100-92