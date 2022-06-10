(UPDATED) Converge shut out Magnolia Timplados in the extra 5 minutes to pull off an 89-82 win in overtime in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center-Antipolo on Friday.

Jeron Teng fired 19 points to go with his 7 rebounds and an assist for the FiberXers.

But it was RK Ilagan who nailed the biggest shot of the night with a go-ahead triple that sent the game into overtime.

He finished with 14 points on a 4-of-8 perimeter shooting to go with 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and an assist.

Maverick Ahanmisi added 14 points, while Justin Arana had 9 markers and 12 boards.

Converge had to grind it out in the second half after trailing Magnolia by as much as 20 points.

The FiberXers managed to pull to within 79-82 following Teng's free throw shots, with 1:21 remaining in the fourth period.

Converge struggled to buy a basket after that until Ilagan nailed a cold-blooded triple with 3 seconds remaining in the clock. The shot forced a 82-82 deadlock and sent the match into overtime.

Ahanmisi and Arana then took over for Converge in the extra period.

Coach Jeffrey Cariaso gave props to Ilagan.

"When you're proven that you can hit the big shot, you have to keep going. RK is clutch. He has a big heart. He's prepared as well, a wonderful teammate and you ask for anything more of him," he said.

"With the composition of our team, the playing time is still really up for grabs. My only ask of every one is to be ready. That was actually obvious tonight."

Ian Sangalang topscored for Magnolia with 22 points before fouling out during overtime.

The Scores:

CONVERGE 89 – Teng 19, Ilagan 14, Ahanmisi 14, Adamos 10, Arana 9, DiGregorio 7, Tolomia 6, Murrell 4, Bulanadi 3, Racal 3, Browne 0, Hill 0, Ambohot 0, Stockton 0, Lojera 0

MAGNOLIA 82 – Sangalang 22, Jalalon 13, Abueva 13, Ahanmisi 12, Dela Rosa 10, Barroca 4, Wong 4, Zaldivar 4, Reavis 0, Corpuz 0,

QUARTERS: 11-16, 35-47, 58-65, 82-82, 89-82