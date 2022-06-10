Adamson captain Louie Romero celebrates after their victory against the De La Salle Lady Spikers. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- "Gusto namin, umiyak naman kami ng masaya."

This was the motivation for Adamson University captain Louie Romero and the rest of the Lady Falcons in their must-win game against De La Salle University on Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Falcons have already endured three heartbreaking losses in the season -- five-set defeats to the University of Santo Tomas in the first and second rounds, and another against Ateneo de Manila University.

The loss to Ateneo was especially crucial: it allowed the Blue Eagles to catch up with them in the league standings, and put the Lady Falcons in a do-or-die situation against the Lady Spikers in their final elimination round game.

"Sinabi ko sa kanila na mag-enjoy lang po sila, and gawin lang po nila 'yung responsibilities nila," Romero said of her reminders to her teammates ahead of the match. "Kasi nga, do or die 'yung game namin."

"Ayaw namin na mag-regret ulit kami. Gusto namin, umiyak naman kami ng masaya kaya ginawa namin lahat para makuha panalo na 'to," she added.

The Lady Falcons did cry tears of joy at the end of the match against La Salle, as they came away with a 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 26-24 triumph that kept their season alive.

With Ateneo also winning their final elimination round game against the University of the Philippines later that day, the Lady Falcons and the Blue Eagles are set to play a knockout match on Saturday for the last spot in the Final 4.

For the Adamson spikers, their experiences in marathon matches earlier in the season were crucial in their breakthrough against La Salle. They were remarkably poised against the powerhouse Lady Spikers, coming back from a nine-point deficit in Set 1 and out-executing La Salle in the closing stretch of the fourth.

Adamson's Trisha Genesis cries after the Lady Falcons defeated the De La Salle Lady Spikers in the UAAP Season 84 second round. UAAP Media.

"Natutunan ko po na hangga't lamang tayo, 'wag na tayo magpahabol, kasi mas mahirap pagka 'yung dikitan e. Mas nakakapagod, and mas nakakawala ng momentum," Adamson's Trisha Genesis said of the lessons she learned in their five-set losses.

"So natutunan ko po dun, hangga't lamang tayo ipukpok na natin ng todo, di 'yung sa huli pa gagawa ng paraan. Mas mahirap 'yun e. So dapat umpisa pa lang gawa na ng gawa, so ayun po natutunan ko," she added.

Romero, for her part, said it was all about trust. The setter was credited with 24 excellent sets in the victory, and three Adamson spikers finished in double-digits. Genesis had 20 points, including the match-winner, while Lucille Almonte had 14 and Aliah Marce came up with 12.

"Tiwala lang po sa spikers, kasi po as a setter 'yun po ang pinaka-importante, 'yung decision making po. Dahil nga nung mga fifth set may natalo kami," she said. "Pero ngayon nakapag-adjust naman ako, at sobrang laki ng mga tiwala ko sa mga spiker po talaga."

The Lady Falcons will continue to lean on those lessons when they play Ateneo in yet another do-or-die game on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena. The two teams split their elimination round meetings: Adamson won in four sets in round one, but the Blue Eagles broke their hearts in the second round.

"Rest muna," Adamson coach Lerma Giron said of their immediate plans after beating La Salle. "Hindi biro 'yung mga dinaanan noong mga nakaraang araw. Ngayon, nakikita ko na need talaga namin ng rest."

"Rest muna, then from there, saka kami magpa-plano ulit."