For the past four weeks, it's been rise and grind for some extra talented teenage Pinays, as over 20 girls vied for a spot on the Philippine Women’s 16U national team.

"Waking up every day, you have to get the right mindset when you walk through the doors. You gotta keep your head up," Canada's Kalyanne Mendez shared.

From drills to scrimmages, to even study halls, the young ladies showcased their talents under the watchful eye of Fil-Am Nation Select and Gilas Girls team coordinator Cris Gopez. At stake is a roster spot in this month's FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship in Jordan.

Ballers from all over the world came to California, including a handful from Canada and one from Australia. There were a few familiar faces like Samantha Medina, a towering 6'1" high school freshman from Washington state.

"It's a lot about responsibility and it's a new experience. I'm just thankful for that," Medina said.

Adding to their experience, the girls will take on other teams in the coming weeks, giving coaches more opportunities to evaluate their talents,

There’s no set number as to how many Filipino players from overseas will join the core of mostly Philippine-based players. The roster is expected to be set in the coming days as the group phase of the Asian championship is scheduled to begin on June 24th. The Philippines' first game will be against Indonesia.