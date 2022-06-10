Ateneo rookie AC Miner (14) had eight blocks in a win against the UP Fighting Maroons. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University rookie AC Miner submitted her most impressive performance of UAAP Season 84 just when the Blue Eagles needed it.

The middle blocker recorded a career-game against the University of the Philippines (UP) on Thursday night, with nine kills and eight blocks to help the Blue Eagles recover from a slow start and win in four sets.

Ateneo's 19-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-19 triumph gave them an 8-6 record at the end of the elimination round and allowed them to force a playoff for the last spot in the semifinals against Adamson University.

"Heading into this game, I just thought about how badly we needed to win," said Miner, a recruit out of the Far Eastern University high school program.

The Blue Eagles were in a must-win situation after Adamson shocked De La Salle University earlier in the day; a loss to UP would have eliminated them from the Final 4 race. They got off to a bumpy start, dropping the opening set before getting their bearings in the second.

Miner was instrumental in the victory, anchoring Ateneo's net defense while also converting crucial points. The rookie was efficient on offense, her running hits finding their mark repeatedly against UP's floor defense.

"Aside from natalo nga 'yung La Salle kanina, we still needed to win this game, kasi may standard kami. And then, hindi pwedeng madagdagan pa 'yung losses namin. So, heading into this game, we just really needed to win. That was our mindset," she said afterward.

Her performance drew praise from former Ateneo middle blocker Bea de Leon, who was part of the broadcast panel during the match and tabbed Miner as the Player of the Game.

"I believe that she has a very, very bright future ahead of her," said de Leon, whose No. 14 was inherited by Miner.

Sharing de Leon's sentiments was Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro, who said that he was not at all surprised that Miner is performing at this level even as a freshman. At the end of the elimination round, Miner ranked second in the league in blocks with an average of 0.53 per set.

"I'm happy. And I'm expecting this from AC, and she's really working hard sa practices. Talagang pine-prepare niya ang sarili niya, and ang maganda sa kanya, she follows instructions right away," said Almadro.

"Hoping and praying for greater things to come for AC," he added. "Masyadong tahimik lang, pero 'yun nga, natutuwa ako, and I know AC will still work hard. Hindi siya natatapos dito."

"Marami pa siyang kailangang matutunan, and we hope na mag-improve pa siya."

Miner and the Blue Eagles will return to action on Saturday when they play Adamson in a do-or-die game for the last spot in the UAAP Season 84 Final 4.