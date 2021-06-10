LOOK: Georges St-Pierre honored with statue in Canada hometown

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre was feted with his own life-sized bronze statue in his hometown of St-Isidore in Quebec, Canada.

The 5-foot-10 sculpture, which showed St-Pierre in his signature fighting stance, was unveiled at the new Place Georges St-Pierre public space dedicated to the former two-division UFC champion.





"I am very moved by this honor that the municipality of my childhood has bestowed on me. I hope that Place GSP will be a space for inspiration and encounters for every generation, and a symbol of perseverance, especially for young people who have big dreams," St-Pierre said in a Facebook post.

The statue was installed at the middle of an octagon-shaped garden which represented the MMA cage where St-Pierre dominated as a fighter.

