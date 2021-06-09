It’s official: Skateboarder Margielyn Didal is going to the Tokyo Olympics

The organization governing international roller sports on Wednesday confirmed that Margielyn Didal of the Philippines has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Didal, 22, will compete in street skateboarding, which is scheduled to play on July 25 and 26.

"These skateboarders will be showcasing to the world what it looks like when years of training and relentless effort is combined with opportunity," World Skate said in a statement posted on its website.

Her inclusion meant the Philippines' lineup to the Japan Games is now up to 10 participants.

Filipino athletes who earlier qualified are weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, taekwondo Jin Kurt Barbosa, and rower Cris Nievarez.

Didal, whose last tournament was the Street World Championships in Rome over the weekend, qualified because of her world ranking at No. 13; the top 16 in her event earn Olympic berths.

Olympic slots also go to those who finish in the top 3 at the Street Worlds and one for host Japan, according to World Skate.

After the Rome tournament, when she knew she was a lock for Tokyo, Didal took to Instagram to celebrate, looking forward to have at the local cuisine there.

The Skateboarding Association of the Philippines, the sport's national governing body, on Sunday said Didal made it through to Tokyo; 3 days later, World Skate formalized her entry.

The sport is debuting in the Olympics, which by extension makes Didal, the reigning Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games champion in her event, the first Filipino ever compete in it.

"Skateboarding's introduction to the Olympic Games is a long-awaited debut to the skateboard community that reaches all corners of the world," World Skate said, adding that 18 different countries will feature in Park, 17 in Street, and 26 different nationalities in the two events combined.

