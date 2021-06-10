Boxing: Broner picks Spence to stop Pacquiao

Former world champion Adrien Broner thinks Errol Spence Jr. will be too big for Manny Pacquiao.

Adding to Pacquiao's problem, Broner said, is Spence's southpaw stance.

“I think (Pacquiao is) going to run into a left hand (from Spence)," said Broner, who got hurt by a huge left from Pacquiao when they fought in 2018, on ESNEWS.

"Manny is going to jump into a left hand. I think he’s going to jump into one of those left hands. Errol is going to hurt him bad.”

Pacquiao is due to meet Spence on August 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be a title unification bout with Spence staking his WBC-IBF welterweight title.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, is expected to be reinstated as the WBA "super" welterweight champion after being temporarily declared "champion in recess." He will put the title on the line against Spence.

“I think Errol will be a little too big, too strong. He can probably stop him,” Broner said, referring to Spence's 5-foot-9 1/2 frame.

When asked about Pacquiao's speed and power, Broner said Spence will have to utilize his longer reach to ward those off.

“Use his jab, use his reach and let Manny run into a left hook," he said.

Spence bounced back from injuries sustained from a car accident to outpoint Danny "Swift" Garcia last December.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, has not fought since his 12-round split decision victory over previously unbeaten Keith Thurman two years ago.

