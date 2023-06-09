Angelo Haganas competes against Ekkarin of Thailand in the individual single class 4 of table tennis at Tennis hall in Morodok Techo National Stadium at the 12th ASEAN Para Games Phnom Penh Cambodia. Handout photo

Team Philippines closed out its campaign at the 12th Asean Para Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday with 34 gold medals to surpass its 28-gold performance in Indonesia last year.

Darry Bernardo, Cheyzer Crystal Mendoza, and Sander Severino won two gold medals each at the Royal University on Thursday.

Bernardo, who is visually impaired, won the men's individual B2-B3 and team with Arman Subaste and Menandro Redor.

Mendoza, a lawyer by profession, ruled the women's individual blitz PI and team with Cheryl Angot and Jean-Lee Nacita.

The wheelchair-bound Severino, a former world champion, topped the men's individual and team with Felix Aguilera and Henry Lopez.

The James Infiesto-mentored chess team had a total of 13 golds, improving its 10-gold harvest last year.

The team also produced the top two most bemedalled athletes in the Philippine contingent, with Bernardo pocketing six golds and Mendoza contributing five.

Angel Mae Otom secured four gold medals for the swimming squad, which bagged 10 gold, nine silver, and seven bronze medals to finish sixth behind Thailand (34-29-33), Vietnam (28-19-26), Indonesia (27-37-24), Malaysia, (26-12-10), and Singapore (11-10-8).

With its 34-gold, 33-silver and 50-bronze output, Team Philippines has duplicated its fifth-place finish in Surakarta, Indonesia.

"I am honored and overjoyed to congratulate our athletes for their remarkable performances and astounding achievements in the 12th ASEAN Para Games. These achievements have not only brought glory once again to the Philippines but also serve as inspirations and motivations to future generations of para-athletes," said Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner and Team Philippines chef-de-mission Walter Francis Torres on Friday.

"As we return home, remember that the results of these games will forever leave a mark on the sporting landscape of our country. You will continue to influence generations to overcome boundaries and limitations. On behalf of the entire nation, Congratulations! I salute you all for your remarkable performances and outstanding representation of the Philippines in the 12th ASEAN Para Games. You make us proud!," he added.

Meanwhile, Indonesia has collected 153 golds, 141 silvers, and 93 bronzes to capture its third consecutive title.

Thailand, which will host the 2025 edition in Korat, settled for second place with 123 golds, 107 silvers, and 92 bronzes, followed by Vietnam (66-56-78) and Malaysia (47-38-35).

The country was represented by around 50 athletes and officials in the grand closing ceremony at the Morodok Techo National Stadium that officially closed the action-packed, 11-nation competition.