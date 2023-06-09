NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino. PBA Images

Arvin Tolentino poured 18 of his 22 points in the second half to lead NorthPort past Blackwater, 112-95, on Friday in the PBA on Tour exhibition at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

Tolentino kept the Batang Pier afloat after seeing themselves threatened when the Bossing fought to within 8 points from 18 points down.

"Buti nakabawi kami noong second half," said Tolentino.

Tolentino made an early exit with 5:45 remaining, but his last trey gave NorthPort a 96-70 lead, ensuring his team's second straight win in the preseason.

Joshua Munzon, Paul Zamar, JM Calma and Paolo Taha also turned in double digit performances for NorthPort.

Munzon finished with 19 points, while Zamar added 17 markers, 13 of those coming in the first half that boosted the Batang Pier to a 42-38 lead at the break.

Troy Rosario led Blackwater with 17 points. RK Ilagan chipped in 15 points, Tyrus Hill came off the bench for 12 points and seven rebounds and Baser Amer and Rashawn McCarthy each added 11 points for the Bossing.