PBA on Tour: NLEX picks up first win at Phoenix's expense

Sean Anthony delivered a triple double effort for NLEX.

Ben Adamos and Sean Anthony teamed up to give NLEX's its first win in the PBA on Tour by beating Phoenix Super LPG at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Road Warriors had it 112-95 against the Fuel Masters.

Adamos fired 27 points and completed a double-double with 10 rebounds on top of three blocks.

Anthony, meanwhile, dished out a triple-double effort of 22 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Don Trollano, Hesed Gabo, and Daniel Fajardo also delivered double-digit figures for the Road Warriors.

Fajardo had 17 points while Trollano and Gabo scored 14 and 11, respectively.

NLEX held Phoenix to just 16 points in the second quarter while creating a 35-point gap.

The Fuel Masters did not recover after that.

Larry Muyang came off the bench with 21 points for Phoenix, which also got 17 from Jayjay Alejandro.