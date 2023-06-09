John Lloyd Clemente leaves NU Bulldogs after a decade

John Lloyd Clemente of NU Bulldogs is joining the MPBL. Handout

MANILA – After spending 10 years with the Bulldogs, John Lloyd Clemente has decided to move forward to the professional league and leave the National University.

Clemente is foregoing his last playing with the Bulldogs as he is set to suit up for the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the MPBL.

“Maraming salamat sa NU community sa pag-support sa 'kin sa 10 years na paglalaro ko sa NU. It's been an honor na makapaglaro para sa Bulldogs at Bullpups," said the 24-year-old sweet-shooting wing.

Clemente was the longest-tenured Bulldog in head coach Jeff Napa's roster before deciding to take the next step in his career.

The 6-foot-3 sniper leaves behind a legacy of loyalty as a prime example of NU's rise as a basketball program.

He first starred and won a championship as a Bullpup before staying in Sampaloc, and in what turned out to be his final year, led the Bulldogs to the Final Four for the first time since 2016.

"Siyempre, nagpapasalamat kami kay JLC para sa lahat ng nagawa niya para sa NU at sa NU community," said head coach Jeff Napa. "Naging patunay siya dun sa programa namin from juniors to seniors at pati na rin sa 'Education that works.'"

Napa and the Bulldogs, on the other hand, remained upbeat about building on their breakthrough last season despite losing Clemente.

"Wala namang magbabago. Trabaho pa rin kami, stick to the system," he said. "Tulad ni JLC, who passed the baton sa next generation ng NU Bulldogs, very confident kami na 'yung mga naiwan, ibibigay nila 'yung best nila."

National U's leadership void is expected to be filled by veterans Mike Malonzo and Pat Yu, while Kean Baclaan, Steve Nash Enriquez, and prized recruit Reinhard Jumamoy will try to make sure to at least level Clemente's scoring prowess.