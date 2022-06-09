UE head coach Jumbo Dimaculangan is predicting a sweep for NU and his younger brother, Karl. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The head coach of the University of the East (UE) said he can now afford to be "biased" after the Lady Warriors wrapped up their campaign in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament on Thursday.

The Lady Warriors ended on a strong note, defeating Far Eastern University in four sets to snap a 17-match losing streak and take their first -- and only -- win of the season.

As their season is now done, UE head coach Jumbo Dimaculangan knows he can now cheer for his younger brother, Karl, who will try to steer National University (NU) to a sweep of the elimination round later in the day.

"Siyempre, magiging biased ako. This time we're out of the competition, so I'll be biased. I would say yes, it's going to be a sweep," said Jumbo when asked about the Lady Bulldogs' chances of completing a perfect elimination round campaign.

NU will be battling the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses later, with a victory sending them straight to the finals.

Jumbo said that while he and his younger brother do not talk about their jobs, he knows that Karl is a hard worker who has prepared the Lady Bulldogs well.

"I know how he works," said the older Dimaculangan. "Galing din naman siya dito sa UE. So nakita naman namin how passionate he is sa ginagawa niya."

"So I'm hoping and praying na ma-sweep nila, because they deserve naman na makuha 'yung championship dito sa UAAP," he added.

