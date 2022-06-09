Courtesy: Rayray's Facebook page

MANILA -- GrindSky Eris' captain and mid-laner Christine "Rayray" Natividad is set to retire from esports, she announced on social media Wednesday, citing her wish to pursue her academics and mental health.

quitting esports for good!! this will be my last trip with grindsky eris!! :)) — PHI Natividad C 🇵🇭🥇| Rayray (@ChristineRayyy) June 2, 2022

The 19-year-old had been hinting on her departure from the esports scene, starting with a tweet last June 2 where she said she was set on "quitting esports for good."

At the time, she was about to depart for Iloilo City for a courtesy call following their gold medal win in the 31st Southeast Asian Games held in Hanoi, Vietnam last May. The trip, she said, would be her last stint with her squad.

On June 7, she tweeted that she was "signing out" of GrindSky Eris.

Although the team has yet to announce her departure, they are seemingly supportive of her endeavors, according to a screenshot posted by Ray Ray, calling GrindSky "the best org."

And on the afternoon of June 8, Rayray clarified that her teammates, whom she has played with even from their stint as Nexplay Tempest, were supportive of the decision, and admitted feeling "super unstable" the last few months.

She added that she wanted to pursue her dream of becoming a licensed accountant, as a reason for her departure.

Stop telling me na sayang or pagsisisihan ko yung decision ko :(( Inuna ko yung mental health ko because I’ve been super unstable for months to the point na simple things nag bbreakdown na ako and yung studies ko rin kasi bukod sa pag ppro I’ve always wanted to be a CPA. — PHI Natividad C 🇵🇭🥇| Rayray (@ChristineRayyy) June 8, 2022

"I’ve been super unstable for months to the point na simple things nagbe-breakdown na ako and 'yung studies ko rin kasi bukod sa pagpo-pro I’ve always wanted to be a CPA," she said, adding later on that she would still create content and hang out with her teammates.

GrindSky CEO Dave Baloloy earlier said Rayray had been the glue behind the team's signing to the squad, following their shock departure from Nexplay Tempest.

“Rayray told me about lots of stuff, and I made her a deal: Rayray, you have a tournament coming up, that’s the Southeast Asian tournament. Let’s check if your team can do it. If you get the championship title for this tournament, I will write a contract for the rest of the team,” Baloloy said as the organization welcomed its female Wild Rift squad back from Hanoi.

They had won the tournament in dominant fashion, leading Baloloy to sign the squad.

From August 15, 2021, GrindSky emerged champs in tournaments they competed in, up until the Southeast Asian Games where they won the historic gold medal and the recognition as the first women's gold medalists in PH esports.