Defending champion Ateneo de Manila University survived a tough game against University of the Philippines to secure a playoff for the 4th spot in the UAAP women's volleyball Final 4 on Thursday night at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Eagles dropped the first set before completing a 19-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-19 victory over the Lady Maroons.

AC Miller fired 17 points on 9 attacks and 8 blocks for Ateneo.

With the loss, UP has crashed out of semis contention.

The Lady Eagles will now have to battle Adamson University for the last berth in the Final 4.

