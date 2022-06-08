Eya Laure and the UST Golden Tigresses are determined to prevent an NU sweep. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses are well aware of the stakes when they play National University (NU) in their final elimination round game of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs will enter the match with a spotless 13-0 record -- and a win against UST will send them straight to the finals. The other three semifinalists will battle in a step-ladder format, with the third and fourth seeds facing off in a knockout game. The winner will take on the second seed, who will be armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.

"Sino naman 'yung ayaw na tumalo kay NU? Siyempre para magkakaroon tayo ng Final 4," said UST coach Yani Fernandez on Tuesday, after the Tigresses defeated the University of the East ahead of the all-important match.

The win gave the Tigresses a 9-4 win-loss record, keeping them in the hunt for the second seed and the last twice-to-beat advantage. It also gave them some much-needed momentum heading into the game against NU, a team that beat them in four sets in the first round.

Fernandez said other teams have let them know about how crucial the match against NU is. Should UST win, the Final 4 will take on its traditional format, with the top seed -- the Lady Bulldogs -- taking on the No. 4 seed, and the No. 2 facing off against the No. 3.

"'Yung ibang teams din, tumitingin din sa amin na, 'O sana, matalo niyo si NU,' kasi siyempre, malaki 'yung magiging impact sa ibang teams," said Fernandez.

"Alam naman natin 'yung magiging format 'pag na-sweep nga nila, 'yung stepladder. So for us, mahirap din 'yun. Talagang ang dami naming games pa na lalaruin," he added.

Beating NU will be a massive boost of confidence for the Tigresses, although it will not completely assure them of securing the No. 2 seed. That will also depend on the result of De La Salle University's game against Adamson University, as a victory by the Lady Spikers will give them the final twice-to-beat bonus.

At the moment, UST is not looking at the result of other matches, as they know that they have to take care of their own business first. It will be far easier said than done, considering NU has been nothing short of dominant throughout the elimination round.

The Lady Bulldogs are the only team that has yet to play in a five-set match in Season 84.

"Kami, we'll try our very best, ilaro lang namin kung ano dapat ilaro," said Fernandez. "Talagang dadaan kami sa butas ng karayom, especially dun sa game nga namin sa NU. Basta sa amin, lalaruin lang namin kung anong dapat ilaro."

"Sana, makuha namin 'yung win ng Thursday."

First serve is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It will be a day of crucial matches in the women's volleyball tournament. Starting the day are Far Eastern University and the University of the East at 10 a.m., with the Lady Warriors looking to avoid a winless campaign.

At 12:30 p.m., it will be La Salle vs. Adamson, with the Lady Falcons needing a victory to stay in the hunt for a spot in the Final 4.

Closing the day's quadruple-header is the Battle of Katipunan between Ateneo and the University of the Philippines. The Blue Eagles are also in a must-win situation in order to clinch a spot in the semifinals.