UAAP: UE avoids winless campaign by beating FEU

The UE Lady Warriors grabbed their first victory of the UAAP Season 84 tournament at FEU's expense. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) University of the East (UE) made sure that it would end UAAP Season 84 on a high note, as it outlasted Far Eastern University (FEU) for its first and only win of the women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Warriors hacked out a 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21 triumph on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena to end the season with a 1-13 win-loss record.

It was UE's first victory in UAAP women's volleyball since it beat Adamson University, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22, on April 13, 2019 in Season 81. The Lady Warriors dropped their next two assignments that year, then lost both of their matches in the truncated Season 82.

It was FEU's 11th consecutive defeat. The Lady Tamaraws defeated UE in the first round but couldn't pull off a repeat, as the team concluded a tough campaign with another poor outing.

"May kaunting panghihinayang but very happy kasi at least we ended the season on a high note," said UE coach Jumbo Dimaculangan, a rookie head coach at the collegiate level. "At least, nakuha ang elusive win na 'yan."

Dara Nieva and Ja Lana each had 21 points for the Lady Warriors, while Rhea Manalo contributed 10 markers. UE had a 58-49 advantage in attacks and grabbed 27 points off the Lady Tamaraws' unforced errors.

After splitting the first two sets, UE raced to a 4-0 lead in the third but needed to hold on in the clutch as FEU came within four, 22-18. It was Nieva who came to their rescue, firing crucial hits before a service error by Ann Asis gave the Lady Warriors a 2-1 lead.

Now armed with momentum, the Lady Warriors pulled away in the fourth set and reached match point, 24-19, off another hit by Nieva. A kill by Chenie Tagaod and an ace from FEU's Shiela Kiseo briefly stalled the Lady Warriors, but they would not be denied.

Lana put the finishing touches on the win with a crosscourt hit, as the Lady Warriors ended a 19-match losing streak against the Lady Tamaraws.

Before Thursday's game, UE's last victory against FEU came in Season 73, when it took a 26-24, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22 triumph on December 8, 2010.

Tagaod scored a game-high 23 points on 22 kills for the Lady Tamaraws, while Jovelyn Fernandez had 13 and Kiseo added 10.