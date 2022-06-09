UAAP: NU sweeps UST to punch finals ticket

The NU Lady Bulldogs are headed straight to the UAAP Season 84 Finals after sweeping the elimination round. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) completed a perfect elimination round campaign in UAAP Season 84 after sweeping the University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Thursday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The NU Lady Bulldogs showcase their strength in a 25-22, 29-27, 25-17 victory against the Golden Tigresses to win their 14th consecutive match in the women's volleyball tournament.

Their 14-0 sweep of the elimination round assured them of a spot in the UAAP Season 84 finals, with the rest of the semifinalists battling in a step-ladder to determine their challenger.

The result also gave De La Salle University (10-4) the second seed, while the Golden Tigresses (9-5) settled for the third seed. UST will play the No. 4 seed in a knockout game, with the winner advancing to take on the Lady Spikers who will be armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.