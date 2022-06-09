The Adamson Lady Falcons celebrate after scoring against the De La Salle Lady Spikers in their UAAP Season 84 second round game. The Lady Falcons won the match in four sets. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Playing with their backs against the wall, the Adamson University Lady Falcons showcased their poise in a four-set stunner against De La Salle University, Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In their final game of the elimination round of UAAP Season 84, the Lady Falcons came away with a crucial 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 26-24 triumph to assure themselves of at least a playoff for a spot in the semifinals.

They ended the eliminations with an 8-6 win-loss record, and will now wait for the result of the final game between Ateneo de Manila University and the University of the Philippines to determine their Final 4 fate.

If the Blue Eagles win the Battle of Katipunan, they will face off against Adamson in a knockout game for the last spot in the Final 4.

"Work hard lang talaga," said Adamson coach Lerma Giron, whose players were in tears at the end of the game as they know they will play at least one more game in Season 84. "Ang bilin namin sa mga players kanina, talagang trabahuhin namin bawat puntos. Bawat bola pag-trabahuhan."

"Kung ano man resulta, si God na ang bahala doon. Sobrang proud ako sa mga ladies ko na hindi talaga basta-basta bumibigay," she added.

The Lady Falcons set the tone for the game with a come-from-behind victory in the first set, where they trailed most of the way. They were still down 20-16 when Trisha Genesis rotated to the front row and sparked the Adamson comeback.

A hit by Genesis gave Adamson a 21-20 lead, and the Lady Falcons won four of the next seven rallies to snatch the victory in the opener. Fittingly, Genesis again came up with the winner as she overpowered the La Salle double-block.

"Kahit medyo malayo 'yung lamang, talagang pinipilit nila na pumuntos. Bawat bola pinaghihirapan. I'm very proud of them," said Giron.

The Lady Spikers committed 10 unforced errors in Set 1, and they made sure to recover in the second frame where they just had one miscue en route to a comfortable win.

But Adamson turned the tables anew in Set 3, where they surged to a 13-6 lead and were never really threatened. With the La Salle offense not clicking, Ramil de Jesus went deep into his bench but his reserves struggled to respond as well.

Now in a must-win situation, La Salle engaged Adamson in a nip-and-tuck affair in Set 4, and looked to be on the brink of forcing a decider as they took a 22-20 lead off a kill by rookie star Alleiah Malaluan.

But the Lady Spikers were undone by three consecutive errors, the last a mishit by Baby Jyne Soreno that put Adamson ahead, 23-22. Malaluan fired a down-the-line hit to knot the count, before Lucille Almonte gave Adamson its first match point, 24-23.

The La Salle net defense came up big in the next rally, rejecting Genesis to extend the set, 24-all. But Genesis would not be denied: given another chance by setter Louie Romero, she crushed the La Salle blockers in the next rally for their second match point, 25-24.

The winner came courtesy of an attack error by La Salle veteran Jolina dela Cruz, whose last hit went long. It was the Lady Spikers' 29th unforced error of the game.

Genesis finished with a game-high 20 points on 19 kills, while Almonte had 14 and Aliah Marce added 12. Romero earned Player of the Game honors with 24 excellent sets. The Adamson defense was superb, as they registered 80 digs as a team with libero Princess Balang accounting for 24.

The Lady Spikers had 12 points each from Thea Gagate, Malaluan, and dela Cruz. But they were rebuffed again and again by the Adamson floor defense, and they struggled to play consistently on offense.

La Salle ended the elimination round with a 10-4 win-loss record, and will now wait for the result of the game between National University and University of Santo Tomas to determine their final seeding.

If the Lady Bulldogs emerge victorious, the Lady Spikers will claim the second seed as well as the twice-to-beat advantage in the step-ladder semifinals.