Fiola Ceballos and the PLDT High Speed Hitters are headed to Iloilo for an exhibition match against the Petrogazz Angels. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Petrogazz Angels and the PLDT High Speed Hitters are set to play an exhibition match on June 13 at the Tamasak Arena in Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for PLDT's Fiola Ceballos, who played for Central Philippine University in Iloilo before making a name for herself in the club leagues in Metro Manila.

"I am happy and overwhelmed because now I can show my kababayans how PLDT High Speed Hitters play live, and not just on TV," Ceballos said.

The 27-year-old Ilongga said this is a chance for them to motivate the young athletes in her hometown.

"We can inspire them by showing how volleyball can help their lives and their families. In my case, [volleyball] helped me in my education: I graduated with a full scholarship from high school through college," she said.

"It feels good to know that I can help my parents, and now, I’m earning by playing the sport that I love."

Preliminary games featuring local Iloilo teams will begin at 1:30 p.m., to be followed by the main event between PLDT High Speed Hitters and Petrogazz Angels at 5:30 p.m.

For ticket details, visit the Barotac Nuevo Tourism Office.

The event is made possible by the partnership between the Barotac Nuevo local government and Gametime Sports.

