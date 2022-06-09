PBA: Oftana gives NLEX a big lift in much-awaited return

NLEX forward Calvin Oftana in action against the TerraFirma Dyip in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- In his first game back from an injury, Calvin Oftana immediately showed the NLEX Road Warriors what they missed.

The sophomore forward scored 20 points in the Road Warriors' 105-102 triumph against the TerraFirma Dyip to open their campaign in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup, Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum. He also had five rebounds and two assists in nearly 38 minutes of action.

As impressive as his numbers was the mentality that Oftana displayed. He had a slow start to the contest and only had two points through the third period, making one of seven shots. But he exploded for 18 points in the final frame, helping the Road Warriors overhaul a 16-point deficit and sinking crucial field goals.

His two free throws in the closing seconds iced the game for NLEX, giving them a 1-0 start to the All-Filipino Cup.

"Ang laking bagay," NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said of his young forward's performance. "Ang laking bagay ni Calvin. On a good night, 'yung bente kayang-kaya ni Calvin."

"So 'yun ang na-miss namin against Ginebra in the semifinals series," the coach added.

Oftana played just six games in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup after suffering a finger injury. He put up 11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game before he was shut down by NLEX. As Guiao said, he missed their run in the playoffs including their semifinals series against Ginebra that the Road Warriors lost in five games.

After his successful return, Oftana said it was painful to watch from the sidelines as they lost to the Gin Kings in the semis.

"Hindi ko man masabi pero sa sarili ko talaga, I can help the team. May matutulong din ako sa maliliit na bagay. Depensa, sa rebounding," he said.

He was admittedly over-eager in the first half against TerraFirma, resulting in plenty of rushed shots and misses. He credited Guiao for helping him stay confident despite his poor start, and allowing him to make up for his early misses in the fourth quarter.

"Ang maganda kasi kay Coach Yeng, nagbibigay siya talaga ng kumpiyansa sa player niya," he said. "Tingnan niyo 'yung nangyari sa first half ko, sobrang baba ng morale ko. Pero he kept putting me in sa game."

"Nag-adjust lang talaga ako sa second half," Oftana also said. "Bad flow talaga 'yung nangyari sa first half ko. Kailangan ko lang mag-focus ulit, kasi ayun, kailangan din ng tulong ng team ko. Luckily, nakapag-adjust."

The Road Warriors will continue to need more from Oftana -- on both ends of the floor -- as the conference progresses, especially as they are still playing without Kiefer Ravena. The former NCAA MVP could not promise another 20-point outing, but vowed that he will put in the work for the Road Warriors.

"Hindi ko masasabi, pero I'll work for it," he said.

