NorthPort rode on an aggressive start to sail past Rain or Shine (ROS), 94-81, in the PBA Philippine Cup on Thursday at Ynares Center-Antipolo on Thursday.

Jamie Malonzo and Robert Bolick provided the Batang Pier the 1-2 punch as they led by as much as 21 against the Elasto Painters.

Bolick topscored everyone with 22 markers to go with his 4 rebounds and 6 assists.

Malonz, had a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds.

"It's total team effort, everybody's doing their share especially the bigs that we have... We're using our quickness, at yung pagiging agile ng team namin which is positive for us," said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio .

"Alam naman natin outmanned kami, wala kami masyadong bigs. We're just enjoying the game, so walang pressure sa amin."

Mike Nieto led ROS with 19 points. Santi Santillan added 16 points in the Elasto Painters' losing effort.

Box Scores:

NorthPort 94 – Bolick 22, Malonzo 18, Ferrer 15, Delac Cruz 10, Calma 9, Santos 8, Sumang 5, Balanza 4, Ayaay 3, Vigil 0, Apacible 0

Rain or Shine – Nieto 19, Santillan 16, Asistio 14, Belga 10, Nambatac 6, Demusis 6, Ildefonso 5, Ponferrada 5, Torres 0, CLarito 0, Borboran 0, Caracut 0, Tolentino 0

Quarterscores: 20-11, 40-35, 71-54, 94-81