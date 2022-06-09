Photo from PBA Media Bureau

MANILA – JVee Casio carried the Blackwater Bossing over the defending champion TNT Tropang Giga, 85-78, to open their 2022 PBA Philippine Cup campaign on a high note.

Casio scored the last 10 points of Bossing in the crucial final three minutes of the match to deal Tropang Giga its first loss of the season at the Ynares Center Thursday.

As TNT drew closer in the payoff period, Casio knocked down a trey at the 2:41 mark to restore order for the Blackwater, 78-73.

RR Pogoy then delivered a 5-0 run in the ensuing plays to tie the game at 78 with 1:49 left in the clock. Casio answered back with his own back-to-back baskets for an 82-78 breather.

A good defensive stop from Bossing propelled Casio to another three-pointer for an 85-78 advantage, with 41 seconds left to play.

Casio finished the match with 22 points to give Bossing its first win.

Blackwater first pulled away at the start of the second half as they opened the third frame with an 8-0 spurt, capped by Casio’s triple, 47-37.

They led as much as 13 when Joshua Torralba scored a trey, 64-51, entering the final minute of the quarter.

But the last year’s titleholder slowly climbed back as Pogoy nailed a triple before JJ Alejandro unravelled an off-the-glass basket for a 73-75 deficit.