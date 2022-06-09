Javee Mocon made his debut for Phoenix Super LPG against San Miguel Beer. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Javee Mocon has no doubt that the future is bright for the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters after playing his first game for the team following a high-profile trade from Rain or Shine.

Unable to come to terms on a contract extension with the Elasto Painters, Mocon was put on the trading block and shipped to the Fuel Masters, with the league approving the transaction on Tuesday. A day later, he was in uniform as Phoenix Super LPG opened their campaign in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup against San Miguel.

"Actually nag-usap kami, tinatanong ako ni Coach Topex [Robinson] kung gusto ko maglaro," Mocon said after the game. "Ako naman, it's still basketball."

"Siguro, minsan, nawawala ako sa play, sa mga defensive scheme. But at the end of the day, it's just basketball," he added. "So sabi ko, 'Coach, laro mo ako, kaya ko 'yan'."

Mocon wound up playing nearly 20 minutes, going 2-of-6 from the field and scoring five points in Phoenix Super LPG's 108-100 loss to San Miguel. He also grabbed seven rebounds and had an assist during his time on the floor.

For Mocon, it's an acceptable performance from him considering he has only practiced with his new team for a day.

"Okay naman," he said. "Siyempre, it takes time. Kailan ba 'ko nag-practice? Kahapon lang. One day. So it takes time. Like any team, it takes time para mag-peak."

"It's a good start," Mocon added. "Nakita niyo naman 'yung mga rookies namin, wala grabe, ang tatapang. Nakita niyo 'yung rookies, Matthew Wright, Jason [Perkins], lahat e. They all contribute."

"Looking forward talaga ako kung saan mararating namin."

Mocon also cleared the air regarding his exit from Rain or Shine, insisting that there were no hard feelings upon his exit from the team that drafted him sixth overall in 2018.

"They drafted me. Noong nag-pandemic, nandiyan sila," said Mocon. "It's business eh. Walang ill feelings towards the management, siyempre mga players, coaches. Mahal na mahal ko 'yang mga 'yan eh."

Now, however, his focus is on how he can contribute to the Fuel Masters, as they look to take the next step towards becoming contenders in the PBA.

"I'm excited to grow lalo pa na nakikita niyo na I'm a two-way player. Siguro on the offensive side, I need to be, to grow pa talaga to develop para maging one of the superstars here in the league," he said.