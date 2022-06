Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, Warriors forward Draymond Green, and Warriors center Kevon Looney in action in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. John G Mabanglo, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE

After being obliterated in Game 2, the Boston Celtics return home for Game 3 on Thursday (Manila time) looking to erase the memory of the beating they took in San Francisco.

But the Golden State Warriors – enjoying momentum – are determined to take home-court advantage back.