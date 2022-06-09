TerraFirma rookie Javi Gomez de Liaño in action against NLEX. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- TerraFirma rookie Javi Gomez de Liaño was less than pleased with his performance in his PBA debut, lamenting the crucial errors he made in a loss to the NLEX Road Warriors.

Gomez de Liaño, acquired in a trade with Barangay Ginebra ahead of the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup, had four points on 2-of-6 shooting in a 105-102 loss to the Road Warriors. He contributed nine rebounds and five assists, but also two turnovers.

"I played bad," Gomez de Liaño said bluntly when asked of his PBA debut. "There were some possessions that I could have done better. I need to control the ball more, I think I had a turnover."

"Today's game is on me," he added.

Gomez de Liaño, who spent the past year with the Ibaraki Robots in Japan's B.League, was disappointed in himself after he failed to check in with the table officials when he was subbed in with 6:01 to go in the game.

He was called for a technical foul, with Calvin Oftana converting the free throw that gave NLEX an 89-82 lead. The Dyip were able to rally in the closing seconds, but the Road Warriors held on for the come-from-behind win.

"In any league naman wala namang ganoon eh, like it’s automatic. I didn’t know. Now I know," said Gomez de Liaño of the technical that he received.

"Although I finished with 4-9-5, welcome to the PBA for me," he added. "It will only get better from here."

TerraFirma's head coach, Johnedel Cardel, was encouraged by how they played against the Road Warriors. The Dyip were well in control in the first half, leading by as much as 16 points before NLEX mounted a big second-half rally.

Gomez de Liaño is similarly hopeful that they can build on what they showed against NLEX, and improve on their miscues -- including the 22 turnovers they committed in the loss.

"There were things that we could have controlled in the second half. In the dugout, that's what we focused on -- the things na nasa amin, na kayang i-control. We had a lot of turnovers in this game, so we'll work on those things in the following days," he said.

The Dyip return to action on Saturday against the NorthPort Batang Pier.

