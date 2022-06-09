Blackwater rookie Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser during the PBA Media Day. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser knows the situation he is walking into after being drafted by the Blackwater Bossing as the first overall pick in the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft.

The Bossing won just one game in the entirety of the PBA's 46th season -- a 101-100 upset of the Magnolia Hotshots in the Governors' Cup. That win ended a historic 29-game losing streak that stretched back to the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Being in a struggling team will be a new scenario for Ganuelas-Rosser, who noted that he has been "on a little bit of a hot streak." Before declaring for the PBA Rookie Draft, he took the PBA 3x3 competition by storm together with the Limitless Appmasters, which won four legs and were grand champions of the first conference.

Limitless also represented the country in the 3x3 competition in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, bringing home a bronze medal.

While hopeful that his winning pedigree will rub off on his new team, the Filipino-American big man is also aware that Blackwater is in a rebuilding situation.

"Winning, it takes time," said Ganuelas-Rosser. "It's a process. It doesn't happen overnight."

"We have a team that is game and ready to work and put in the work to turn things around. I'm excited. It is not going to happen overnight but I know it is going to happen soon," he said.

Blackwater does have some pieces aside from Ganuelas-Rosser. Their coach, Ariel Vanguardia, has high hopes for Yousef Taha, whom the team acquired in the offseason. They have a bevy of veteran guards, including Rashawn McCarthy and Baser Amer, while Rey Suerte spent time with the Gilas Pilipinas program.

Still, it will take time before the team puts things together. Already, they are on the back foot: off-guard Paul Desiderio tore his ACL in practice and will likely miss the season, depriving the Bossing of a top-scoring option.

Ganuelas-Rosser vows that he will be patient as the Bossing works its way into contention -- something they have rarely done through their history.

"Winning and losing is a part of the game. You always play to win the game, but if you lose, you learn, and you try and get better," he said. "I'm looking forward to just going out there and competing."

"I know that we're going to go out there and play hard every game. We'll be able to live with the results, win or lose, no matter what because we're putting in the work," he added. "It is what it is, but obviously, you want to win more than you lose."

Blackwater, in turn, is also being patient with the center. Ganuelas-Rosser will not be playing in their first game of the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a fractured finger that he suffered in the SEA Games.

"It's unfortunate that he'll miss a couple of games, pero down the road, he's the future of this franchise," said Vanguardia of their prized rookie.

