Phoenix Super LPG rookie Tyler Tio drives against the defense of San Miguel Beer. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- They didn't get the victory, but his PBA debut was still unforgettable for Phoenix Super LPG rookie Tyler Tio.

The guard out of Ateneo de Manila University got the starting nod from head coach Topex Robinson in their first game of the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup against San Miguel Beer, and responded by putting up 17 points, going 5-of-5 from long range.

They went toe-to-toe with the Beermen but faltered in the end game, as June Mar Fajardo and Vic Manuel proved too much for the Fuel Masters. San Miguel snatched a 108-100 win on Wednesday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

Still, Tio said afterward that he was "pretty happy" with his debut in the PBA, as he repaid the trust shown in him by his head coach.

"Siyempre, first game nerves, [I] got that out of the way. And I'm happy that I was able to help my team," said Tio, who was taken by Phoenix Super LPG with the second pick of the second round in the recent Rookie Draft.

"Coach Topex told me on draft night that they were looking for a starting point guard, and I'm just really thankful for the trust that he gave me from the beginning," he added. "It's nice to have a coach that believes in me at this level. He told me after a couple of practices that he was gonna start me. So I had to repay his trust."

While saddened by the defeat, Tio said that to finally get to play in the PBA was still a "dream come true" for him.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet, because obviously we lost, and we have another game coming up on Saturday. But I'm gonna take this night," he said. "Dream come true, man. I'll just take it in and be happy."

For Robinson, his rookie's performance in his PBA debut not only justified the faith that he showed in Tio, but also hinted at the guard's potential.

"He delivered," Robinson said of Tio. "'Yun nga sabi ko sa kanya -- you're gonna be starting. Ang challenge is, will you end the game?"

"And he did, because he was doing the right things. Again, so much potential with Tyler," said the coach.

Tio was on the court in crunch time, and agonizingly missed a long two-pointer that could have put Phoenix within four points in the final minute.

Tio and the Fuel Masters will have a chance to grab their first win of the All-Filipino Cup on Saturday against the Meralco Bolts.