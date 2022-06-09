Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (L), drives by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R), during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 08 June 2022. CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE.

(UPDATED) The Boston Celtics overpowered the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter to snatch a 116-110 victory in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Wednesday at the TD Garden in Boston [Thursday in Manila].

The Celtics built a big lead, thanks to a hot start by Jaylen Brown, who had 17 points in the opening period. While the Warriors began to find their rhythm in the second frame, they still entered the halftime break down, 68-56.

A trademark flurry in the third quarter propelled Golden State back into the contest. Stephen Curry orchestrated a stunning seven-point possession as he drilled a triple and drew a flagrant foul against Boston center Al Horford. In the bonus possession, Otto Porter Jr. nailed his own three-pointer to trim the deficit to two-points, 82-80, with five minutes left.

Curry splashed a triple with 3:45 to go to give Golden State the lead, 83-82, but Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams responded to put Boston back in control, 93-89, heading into the final frame.

The Celtics went on to dominate the fourth period, as they out-scored the Warriors, 23-11, in the frame. Their defense forced Curry into three turnovers in the first minute of the fourth as well, setting the tone for the rest of the period.

Brown finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Tatum had 26 points, nine assists and six boards as he finished off what his teammate started.

Marcus Smart contributed 24 points.

Curry finished with 31 points, making six three-pointers. Klay Thompson had 25 points, and Andrew Wiggins contributed 18.

Game 4 is on June 11, still at the TD Garden in Boston.