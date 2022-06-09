Casimero tells Inoue: See you soon

John Riel Casimero in action against Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba on August 14, 2021. Etienne Laurent, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE/file



Former WBO bantamweight champion "Quadro Alas" John Riel Casimero is confident that he will be the one who will inflict Naoya Inoue's first career loss.

The flamboyant Filipino boxer came out with a Facebook video calling out Inoue, who recently stopped Nonito Donaire to unify the WBCA, WBA and IBF bantamweight titles.

"Oo magiging undisputed ka (Inoue). Pero hindi ikaw ang magiging pinakamalakas sa division na 'yan. Alam n'yo ba kung sinong pinakamalakas sa bantamweight division? Walang iba kung 'di si 'Quadro Alas, ang Angas ng 'Pinas,'" he said in his video.

"Mark my words, Inoue. See you soon."

Casimero has been chasing the Japanese superstar for a couple of years now.

At one point, he was already slated for a title unification fight with Inoue. The bout, however, was shelved when the pandemic broke out.

Casimero later lost the WBO title after violating a medical policy by the British Boxing Board of Control for using a sauna to cut down weight before his supposed fight with now WBO champion Paul Butler.

'Casimero is the man'

Boxing legend Gerry Penalosa believes Casimero has the biggest chance of upsetting the undefeated Inoue.

In an interview on PlayitRightTV with Quinito Henson, Penalosa said Casimero might turn out to be the perfect foil against the Japanese knockout artist.

"In my opinion, kung mayroon mang Pilipinong tatalo kay Inoue, I think si Casimero 'yun," said the retired boxing champion.

"I know maraming magdi-disagree sa akin. But to be honest si Casimero mahirap labanan. May experience siya, malakas, matalino... In between rounds may mga adjustments."

But Penalosa said Casimero will have to be mentally focused if he decides to challenge Inoue.

"Sometimes hindi siya naka-perform ng 100 percent. Nakakaapekto sa kanya ang pagda-diet. Besides that hindi focused, madaming distractions," he said.

"Pero paano 'pag naka-focus at mentally fit? Casimero is the man."