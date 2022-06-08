Mark Barriga. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File photo

Mark "Baby Boy" Barriga is confident he will be able to pull off an upset when he challenges a more experienced WBO junior flyweight king Jonathan "Bomba" Gonzalez of Puerto Rico on June 24.

The former Olympian is on a comeback trail after a 2-year hiatus from boxing. It will be his second title fight in 4 years.

"'Yung manager ko nga may trust sa skills ko, so s'yempre dapat ako din. As a fighter, dapat lagi kang ready. Fit to box ka anytime," said Barriga, a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and Asian Games bronze medalist.

The 2012 London Olympian temporarily left the sport after his mother's death, but has decided to lace his gloves again after a talk with his boxing manager.

"'Yung manager ko sabi sa kin, ''Di pa tapos ang career mo. If you want to fight, I will help you,'" said Barriga.

Barriga has compiled 2 successive victories against fellow Pinoy fighters upon his return in 2021.

"Siyempre, two fights pa lang. Tinanong ko nga ang kapatid ko, 'Tingin mo ready na ba?'" he said.

"Confident naman tayo sa skill natin, alam nating kaya natin siyang talunin," Barriga added, referring to Gonzalez (25-3-1).

Barriga, who holds an 11-1 record, said he wont allow the chance to go to waste.

"My goal is to become a world champion, I'll do everything para manalo. This is my second opportunity for a world title fight so ayaw ko nang sayangin," he said.

Barriga will face Gonzalez at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.