SJ Belangel (27) suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, hitting a game-winning three-pointer against South Korea. File photo. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Playing for flag and country remains a top priority for SJ Belangel, even as the guard is set to play professional basketball in South Korea.

Belangel will be the first Filipino player to play in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), having signed with the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus this week. The guard will forego his final two seasons of eligibility with Ateneo de Manila University to turn pro.

Yet he assures that Gilas Pilipinas will continue to be a priority for him, should Belangel be called up by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to the national team.

"No. 1 talaga sa atin 'yun. Siyempre, since nasa Bacolod ako, nakita naman talaga na it's been a dream to represent the country," said the 22-year-old guard. "Nangyari 'yun last year, na I represented the country."

Belangel suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark, memorably hitting a buzzer-beating three-pointer to beat South Korea and clinch the Philippines a spot in the continental tournament.

He also played for Gilas in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia, and is currently part of the national team pool for upcoming FIBA events in July including the third window of the World Cup Asian qualifiers and the FIBA Asia Cup.

"If na-call up ka talaga, for me, priority talaga 'yun. It's a top priority to play for your country and to represent your country, lagi," Belangel vowed.

Belangel's statement will surely be welcome by the national basketball federation, as a high-ranking SBP official recently confirmed that they are alarmed by the "exodus" of players to other leagues.

Before Belangel, a bevy of Filipino players committed to play in Japan's B.League, including Gilas Pilipinas mainstays Thirdy Ravena, Kiefer Ravena, and Dwight Ramos.

"It's a concern," SBP executive director Sonny Barrios said in this week's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Barrios said the federation is already in talks with "major stakeholders" to seek a solution to the issue.

"When I say major stakeholders, these are organizations such as PBA, UAAP, NCAA kung paano ma-address, among others, itong about juicy offers being forwarded to our potential national players," he said.