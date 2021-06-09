WNBA: Wings end Mercury's three-game winning streak

Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings celebrates after scoring a three point basket to win the game against the Seattle Storm on June 6, 2021 at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. Joshua Huston, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points and the visiting Dallas Wings held off the Phoenix Mercury 85-81 on Tuesday night.

Marina Mabrey added 14 points and Satou Sabally had 11 for the Wings (4-5) in the middle game of a five-game road trip that continues Friday with a rematch against the Mercury, who beat them 89-85 on May 29 in Dallas.

Brittney Griner had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Mercury (5-4), who saw their three-game winning streak end. Skylar Diggins-Smith added 22 points and Megan Walker had 10.

Kayla Thornton's 3-pointer started the fourth-quarter scoring and gave Dallas a 64-61 lead.

Phoenix got within a point three times before Ogunbowale's 3-pointer, Thornton's jumper and Sabally's two free throws gave the Wings a 76-68 lead with 2:49 remaining.

Kia Nurse made two free throws for the Mercury, but Ogunbowale answered with a jumper and Sabally added a 3-pointer for an 81-70 lead.

Diggins-Smith made a layup and technical free throw to pull Phoenix within 81-79 with 30 seconds left, but Mabry responded with a driving layup.

Walker's two free throws pulled the Mercury within two, but Ogunbowale made two free throws with 6.9 seconds left.

Griner scored the Mercury's first five points of the third quarter and added a layup and an assist to pull Phoenix within 47-46.

Diggins-Smith's 3-pointer helped the Mercury take a 56-54 lead before the score was tied three times, including a 61-all deadlock at the end of the third quarter.

There were five lead changes and two ties before Dallas grabbed a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Ogunbowale had eight points as the only Wing starter to score in the period, but the bench added 11 points.

The Mercury got as close as three points early in the second quarter before the Wings built the lead to nine on two occasions.

Nurse's basket completed the second-quarter scoring and trimmed Dallas' lead to 42-35 at halftime.

-- Tina Charles (31 points) leads Mystics past Lynx --

Tina Charles converted half of her six 3-point attempts and all 10 free-throw tries, scoring 31 points as the host Washington Mystics topped the Minnesota Lynx 85-81 on Tuesday night, snapping the Lynx's three-game winning streak.

Charles shot 9-for-18 from the field, Myisha Hines-Allen notched 19 points, and Natasha Cloud contributed 11 points and eight assists for the Mystics, who outscored the Lynx 27-18 in the third quarter in taking control before hanging on late.

The Mystics (3-5) sank 42.6 percent of their field-goal attempts and were 6 of 20 (30 percent) from behind the arc.

Meanwhile, the Lynx (3-5) were 6-for-22 from 3-point range. Napheesa Collier led the team with 22 points and nine rebounds, but was 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Sylvia Fowles registered 15 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Lynx. Layshia Clarendon racked up 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Crystal Dangerfield scored 10 for Minnesota.

Kayla McBride tied the game by converting a 3-pointer from the corner with 6:38 left in the third quarter. On the next possession, Fowles gave the Lynx their first lead since the 7:15 mark in the second quarter, 48-47.

The Mystics pulled away midway through the third quarter, orchestrating a 12-0 run led by Charles and Hines-Allen.

The Mystics entered the fourth quarter up 70-56; the Lynx outscored the Mystics 25-15 in the fourth quarter.

With 1:33 remaining in the game, the Lynx cut the Mystic's lead to 78-73. Clarendon later hit a 3-point shot with 31.3 seconds left, making it 80-76 and preserving hope for the Lynx.

Charles scored four of the Mystics' final six points in the final half-minute, with her last shot stretching the Mystics' lead to 85-78, effectively ending any possibility of a Lynx comeback.



