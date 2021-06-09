PSC approves POC's budget proposal for Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Wednesday said it has earmarked P46.23 million to boost the country's medal drive in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The amount was approved on Tuesday, during the PSC board meeting, based on the proposed budget of the Philippine Olympic Committee.

The amount covers the international airfare, hotel and accommodation and allowances of athletes and officials as well as the COVID-19 testing prior to departure, hotel quarantine expenses and insurance for COVID-19 treatment, travel and repatriation of the entire Philippine delegation.

PSC chairman Butch Ramirez said their agency is happy to accept and approve the request.

However, the POC's proposal still does not include the costs for other items, including flags, flaglets and pins, luggage, and parade uniforms which would be needed should there be an opening and closing parade.

Moreover, the P46.23-million assistance is still subject to adjustment based on the actual participation of Filipino athletes, coaches and officials in Tokyo and to accounting and auditing rules.

Nine Filipino athletes have officially qualified for the Tokyo Games: pole vaulter EJ Obiena, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo, taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa, rower Cris Nievarez, and boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Irish Magno and Eumir Marcial.

The country is expecting a few more athletes to qualify, including skateboarder Margielyn Didal, and golfers Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan and Juvic Pagunsan.