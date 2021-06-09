FIBA: Kai Sotto can't wait to join Gilas in Calamba

Filipino teen sensation Kai Sotto can't wait to finally join his Gilas Pilipinas teammates at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

“I am still in my hotel quarantine, this is my 10th day, completing my IATF quarantine. I am just waiting for the announcement of when I’ll be leaving for the national team training bubble,” the 19-year-old basketball prospect saids in an interview with with Dyan Castillejo and Quinito Henson on Play it Right TV.

“I am ready, I am excited, and I can’t wait.”

The 7-foot-3 Sotto arrived in the Philippines on May 31 and is hoping to join Gilas Pilipinas in the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Philippines needs just one win in order to advance to the FIBA Asia Cup in August. They play Korea on June 16 and 20, and Indonesia on June 18.

"It's a dream come true, it's almost a no brainer, to have an opportunity to play for the men's national team," said Sotto, who signed with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League recently.

"I've been waiting for this opportunity and now I have the chance to play. I just can't wait."

If he gets the greenlight, he will be pairing with fellow big man and newly naturalized Filipino Angelo Kouame.

They will man the front court against former PBA reinforcements Ricardo Ratliffe of Korea and Lester Prosper of Indonesia.

Should Sotto fail to join the team in the qualifiers, he may still suit up for Gilas in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia from June 29 to July 4.

