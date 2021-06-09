Billiards: Roberto Gomez enters last 16 of World Pool Championship

Roberto Gomez. From Matchroom Pool

Pinoy billiards ace Roberto Gomez made it to the last 16 of the 2021 World Pool Championship by pulling off a come-from-behind victory against Singapore's Aloysius Yapp on Tuesday in Milton Keynes, England.

According to Match Room, Gomez hacked out a 11-7 win against his Singaporean counterpart in their race-to-11 match to make it to the last 16. (LINK ON MATCH ROOM https://www.matchroompool.com/news/oi-defeats-filler-van-boening-marches-on-at-world-pool-championship/)

Gomez fought back from a 5-7 deficit, taking the next six racks to remain undefeated in four games.

Before battling Yapp, Gomez hurdled South Africa's Muhummed Daydat, 11-2.

Gomez will next face American Skyler Woodward who beat defeated Bahram Lotfy of Denmark, 11-4.

