PBA on Tour: Terrafirma's Ferrer to undergo operation

Kevin Ferrer grimaces in pain after he accidentally tore his Achilles tendon. PBA Images/file

Despite pulling off an 104-92 upset win against Talk 'N Text, Terrafirma suffered a huge blow when one of key cogs went down with an injury on Wednesday.

Forward Kevin Ferrer blew his Achilles tendon while he was going for a rebound. He was in so much pain that he was stretchered out of the court.

The former UST Growling Tiger is set to go under the knife and is expected to be out of action for almost an entire year.

"Isa siya sa mga leaders namin yan," said team manager Ronald Tubid on Ferrer in the league's website.

"He's one of the stabilizers and one of the vocal players in the team."

Tubid said Ferrer's abrupt exit will challenge his teammates to step up.

"Ganyan talaga. Kasama sa buhay ng player yang injury," added the Dyip team manager.