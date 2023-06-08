Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets avenged their Game 2 loss with a punishing 109-94 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Jokić finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the NBA Finals. Jamal Murray added 34 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

Game 4 of the series is set for Friday night in Miami.