Nuggets take 2-1 NBA Finals series lead with 109-94 win in Miami

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Jun 08 2023 11:26 AM

Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets avenged their Game 2 loss with a punishing 109-94 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. 

Jokić finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the NBA Finals. Jamal Murray added 34 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. 

Game 4 of the series is set for Friday night in Miami.

