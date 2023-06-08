Nuggets take 2-1 NBA Finals series lead with 109-94 win in Miami
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Jun 08 2023 11:26 AM
Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets avenged their Game 2 loss with a punishing 109-94 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.
Jokić finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the NBA Finals. Jamal Murray added 34 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.
Game 4 of the series is set for Friday night in Miami.
nba, nba finals, denver nuggets, miami heat, nikola jokic, jamal murray, anc, anc promo
- /business/06/08/23/maharlika-p500-billion-capital-funding-bigger-than-bsps-prof
- /life/06/08/23/new-eats-summit-ridge-tagaytay-updates-restaurant-menu
- /news/06/08/23/marcos-to-new-envoys-we-only-side-with-ph-not-us-or-china
- /life/06/08/23/powerhouse-cast-unveiled-for-rama-hari-restaging
- /video/business/06/08/23/hotel101-bets-on-unique-business-model-to-propel-global-growth