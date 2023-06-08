Joshua Munzon to take scorer's role after Robert Bolick's exit from NorthPort. PBA Images/file

Now that NorthPort is without scorer Robert Bolick, coach Bonnie Tan is searching for a go-to guy who will win games for his team.

Joshua Munzon might just fill the void left by Bolick who has signed for the Fukushima Firebirds.

Munzon will again be under Tan’s microscope when the Batang Pier clash with Blackwater on Friday.

"Dati siyang No. 1 pick (in 2020) kaya siya talaga ang player na pinaka-inaasahan ko," said Tan, who acquired the 28-year-old guard in a trade with Terrafirma last January.

The Batang Pier are looking for a second straight win after pulling off a 99-90 victory over TNT last week.

In the first two games of the pre-season, Munzon did not perform well in an off-the-bench role, averaging just 2.5 points and even going scoreless despite eight attempts in a 75-87 defeat to San Miguel Beer last May 27.

But against TNT, Munzon started for the first time in a Batang Pier uniform and delivered a team-high 16 points, three steals, two rebounds, and as many assists.